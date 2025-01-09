Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman S.N. Subrahmanyan has sparked debate online for his remarks urging employees to work on Sundays in order to stay competitive in the industry.
In a post shared on Reddit, the Chairman is heard saying, “I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be more happy, because I work on Sundays. What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? How long can the wives stare at their husbands? Get to the office and start working.”
