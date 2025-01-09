Hello User
Business News/ Companies / People/  L&T chairman SN Subrahmanyan calls for working Sundays; Netizens fume, ‘What purpose does their life hold outside…’
BREAKING NEWS

L&T chairman SN Subrahmanyan calls for working Sundays; Netizens fume, ‘What purpose does their life hold outside…’

Livemint

  • L&T Chairman S.N. Subrahmanyan has ignited controversy online by encouraging employees to work on Sundays to maintain competitiveness.

S.N. Subrahmanyan, chairman and managing director, L&T group.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman S.N. Subrahmanyan has sparked debate online for his remarks urging employees to work on Sundays in order to stay competitive in the industry.

In a post shared on Reddit, the Chairman is heard saying, “I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be more happy, because I work on Sundays. What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? How long can the wives stare at their husbands? Get to the office and start working."

