Ghazal Alagh’s ‘85% Rule’ to build a ‘solid business’: What is it? How does it work? Mamaearth co-founder explains

Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh has shared her mantra to build a successful business, and it is not what you think.

Contrary to the popular belief of hustling to make a startup work, the Mamaearth co-founder advised not to give 100 per cent energy everyday as it can backfire.

“If you are serious about building a solid business, don’t give your 100% every single day,” the entrepreneur said in a post on LinkedIn.

Alagh described her mantra as the ‘85% Rule’, focussed on strategic prioritising.

“Over the years, working around the clock, I have realized that constantly pushing for a perfect 100% can actually backfire. Instead, one should learn focused effort and strategic prioritizing. I call it the 85% Rule,” she said.

What is the 85% Rule of Ghazal Alagh? Explaining the 85% Rule, Ghazal Alagh drew the example of athletes, who despite training hard know when to rest.

“Think about your favorite athletes. They train hard, no doubt, but they also know when to rest and recover. That downtime is just as important for them to be able to give their absolute best when it really counts,” she said.

The resting and recovering mindset is critical in case of running a business as well, according to the Mamaearth cofounder.

“This mindset is crucial for running a business too. Building a startup is a long journey, it’s not a quick sprint,” she said.

Giving 100 per cent effort everyday is not sustainable and one should aim for 80-85 per cent daily, she advised.

“Trying to go all-out every single day isn't sustainable. By aiming for a solid 80-85% effort daily, we can really focus on the important stuff, pay attention to the little things that matter, and ultimately get more done without burning out,” Alagh said.

“It's about working hard and being smart about it, so one can have the energy and focus left for those crucial moments when there’s need to give a 100%,” she added.

Who is Ghazal Alagh? Ghazal Alagh is the CIO and co-founder of Honasa Consumer Ltd., which is the parent company of popular brands like Mamaearth, The Derma Co, Aqualogica, Dr. Sheth's, Bblunt and Staze.

After working as a corporate trainer for two years, Ghazal, along with her husband Varun Alagh co-founded Mamaearth, which aimed to sell toxin-free skincare and beauty products in the market.