Home >Companies >People >Ghaziabad assault case: Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari expected to join probe

Ghaziabad assault case: Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari expected to join probe

FILE PHOTO: People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo.
1 min read . 11:59 AM IST PTI

  • The Twitter India MD, who lives in Bengaluru in Karnataka, was issued notice by the Ghaziabad Police on June 21 and asked to report at its Loni Border police station

GHAZIABAD : Twitter India's Managing Director Manish Maheshwari is expected to appear in person before the Ghaziabad Police on Thursday in connection with a probe related to the assault of an elderly Muslim man here recently, officials said.

The Twitter India MD, who lives in Bengaluru in Karnataka, was issued notice by the Ghaziabad Police on June 21 and asked to report at its Loni Border police station at 10.30 am on Thursday to get his statement recorded in the case, the officials added.

“He did not reach the police station at the given time and is expected to reach here by noon," Circle Officer (Loni), Atul Kumar Sonkar, told PTI.

The Ghaziabad Police had on June 15 booked Twitter Inc, Twitter Communications India, news website The Wire, journalists Mohammed Zubair and Rana Ayyub, besides Congress leaders Salman Nizami, Maskoor Usmani, Shama Mohamed and writer Saba Naqvi.

They were booked over the circulation of a video in which the elderly man, Abdul Shamad Saifi, claims he was allegedly thrashed by some young men who also asked him to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' on June 5. The police claim the video was shared to cause communal unrest.

