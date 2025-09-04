Giorgio Armani net worth: From apartments and bungalows, to 60 million euro yacht and more — Here's all you need to know

Fashion designing icon Giorgio Armani has passed away, the Armani Group announced on Thursday.

Known for his relaxed, restrained elegance, Giorgio Armani created a revolution in fashion, establishing ne of the world's most famous fashion businesses over the past five decades.

He was 91 at the time of his death.

“Il Signor Armani, as he was always respectfully and admiringly called by employees and collaborators, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones,” the Armani Group said in a statement, describing the founder as “a tireless driving force”.

A statement on behalf of his family and employees was also issued.

“Today, with deep emotion, we feel the void left by the one who founded and nurtured this family with vision, passion, and dedication. But it is precisely in his spirit that we, the employees and the family members who have always worked alongside Mr. Armani, commit to protecting what he built and to carrying his company forward in his memory, with respect, responsibility, and love,” it read.

Giorgio Armani's net worth Not just a fashion icon, Giorgio Armani built an empire out of his passion, with his talent making him a billionaire.

According to Forbes Real-Time Billionaires, Giorgio Armani has a net worth of $12.1 billion.

Over the years, Armani expanded his empire to various sectors, including accessories, perfumes, makeup, flowers, chocolates and sportswear, as well as interior design, real estate, restaurants and hotels.

He has 20 restaurants across the world, as well as two luxury hotels in Dubai and Milan.

Girogio Armani also owns a basketball team named EA7 Emporio Armani Milan, popularly known as Olympia Milano.

Giorgio Armani's company generated revenue of 2.3 billion euros ($2.7 billion) in 2024.

The fashion icon owns the yacht Main, which is valued at 60 million euros. He also owns apartments and bungalows in Milan, his hometown, Saint Tropez, Paris and Saint Moritz.

Giorgio Armani career Born on July 11, 1934, in Piacenza in northern Italy, Giorgio Armani started out his career as a medical school student. After medical school, he enrolled in the army.

His first brush with fashion happened with a job as a buyer and window dresser for Milan department store La Rinascente, as per Forbes.

In the mid-60s, renowned Italian designer Nino Cerruti offered Armani a job designing menswear. By 1973, Armani had opened his own Milan design studio, encouraged by his business and romantic partner Sergio Galeotti. A debut eponymous collection came in 1975, at the age of 41.

Since then, the first time he missed Milan's Men's Fashion Week was in 2025 — a fashion show he designed himself.