Giorgio Armani's Will: Italian designer Giorgio Armani, who left his giant company, Giorgio Armani SpA, to his foundation, has directed the entity to initiate a 15% stake sale to LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, EssilorLuxottica, L’Oréal SA or another company within the next 18 months, reported the news agency Bloomberg, citing the will on Friday, 12 September 2025.

Giorgio Armani, a prominent personality in global fashion and Hollywood, passed away on Thursday, 4 September 2025, at the age of 91.

According to the agency report, Armani's will was made public on Friday, 12 September, which outlined the last wishes of the designer. Giorgio Armani, through his will, left his company to his foundation, family members and longtime aide Leo Dell’Orco.

The news report also highlights that the plan is to put a motion into play that eventually seeks to make the Italian brand part of a larger group. Armani's long-time aide, Leo Dell’Orco, will play an important role, who was a close confidante and partner to Armani, who reportedly often called him his ‘right hand man.’

Under Giorgio Armani's leadership for nearly five decades, the company has managed to remain independent and financially healthy. However, there have been concerns about revenue growth amid the current situation of the luxury goods industry, which has witnessed the impact of rising tariffs and a post-pandemic drop in market demand.

Under Aramani's leadership, the company was able to navigate shifts in consumer habits, like when the company launched Acqua di Gio, licensed to L’Oreal SA, which has dominated sales in the online market.

Armani's death Giorgio Armani, who put Italy at the forefront of global fashion and made it a premium offering in Hollywood, died on 4 September 2025, at the age of 91, reported the news agency Reuters, citing an official statement.

“With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani,” said Giorgio Armani SpA, announcing the designer's death.

Armani's move to transfer 15% of its stake to these companies comes after 50 long years as the sole owner of the fashion giant. Armani was popular to work with a tight-knit group of long-time colleagues and members of his family.

“We, the employees and the family members, who have always worked alongside Mr. Armani, commit to protecting what he built and to carrying his company forward in his memory, with respect, responsibility, and love,” they said.

The funeral chamber was opened in Milan on the following Saturday and Sunday to allow Giorgio Armani's well-wishers to pay their respects. After this, Armani's funeral was held in private on 8 September 2025, according to the agency report.