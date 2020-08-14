Go Air appoints Kaushik Khona as the new chief executive with immediate effect

Go Air, country’s third largest no frills carrier, on Friday, announced Kaushik Khona as the new chief executive officer, replacing Vinay Dube with immediate effect. The Mumbai based airlines’ nomination and remuneration committee met on Friday to decide on the announcement.

Khona has previously served as Go Air’s chief executive between 2008 and 2012 and has worked with automotive tyre manufacturer, Dunlop Group in Germany, United Kingdom and India.

“He successfully carried out extensive corporate restructuring for a shipping venture and a financial and business restructuring for a German - India JV in renewable energy. He was at Mumbai for a period of around 10 years during 2008 to 2017 before returning to Ahmedabad for a COO role at a well-known corporate group at Ahmedabad. Since then he joined as partner to M/s. Talati & Talati LLP leading the consulting, business reengineering and finance consulting practice at the firm," the company said in statement.

Khona takes over as the head of the Wadia Group led airline at a time when the aviation sector has been hit hard the Covid -19 pandemic and the sector’s outlook over the last two years look subdued business and personal travel are likely to remain subdued.

“He brings with him more than 32 years of corporate experience and all at CXO level. He is a fellow CA, fellow CS, fellow CMA and was rank holder at inter and final CA, at final CS and was Gold Medallist at final year B Com. He is also a qualified Resolution Professional and qualified as Independent Director," the statement further added.

