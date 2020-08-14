Go Air appoints Kaushik Khona as the new chief executive with immediate effect

“He successfully carried out extensive corporate restructuring for a shipping venture and a financial and business restructuring for a German - India JV in renewable energy. He was at Mumbai for a period of around 10 years during 2008 to 2017 before returning to Ahmedabad for a COO role at a well-known corporate group at Ahmedabad. Since then he joined as partner to M/s. Talati & Talati LLP leading the consulting, business reengineering and finance consulting practice at the firm," the company said in statement.