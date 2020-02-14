Vinay Dube. (Mint)
GoAir appoints former Jet Airways executive Vinay Dube as CEO

Updated: 14 Feb 2020, 07:53 PM IST

  • Vinay Dube has earlier also held senior positions at Delta Airlines and American Airlines
  • Vinay Dube held the position of CEO at Jet Airways during its last few turbulent years prior to its shutdown

MUMBAI : Wadia Group-controlled GoAir on Friday said that it has appointed former Jet Airways (India) Limited executive Vinay Dube as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the airline.

"As the CEO, Vinay will report to the Chairman, Managing Director and the Board. He will be responsible for the management of the airline and also for meeting the goals and long term growth objectives of the company," the airline said in a statement.

Vinay Dube held the position of CEO at Jet Airways during its last few turbulent years prior to its shutdown. The airline founded by Naresh Goyal was grounded during April last year due to an acute fund crunch.

“I welcome Vinay to the GoAir family. His proficiency in leading enterprises with more than 20,000 employees and consistently delivering margin expansion, revenue growth and operational excellence while developing platforms of world class customer service and employee engagement is something that GoAir will benefit from," Jeh Wadia, GoAir's managing director said in a statement.

Dube has earlier also held senior positions at Delta Airlines and American Airlines.

