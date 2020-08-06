Even as the covid-19 pandemic sharply impacted property sales and project launches, Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL) is aiming to launch more projects this year and keeping its sales bookings intact. In a challenging environment, GPL raised ₹1,000 crore in July through the allotment of unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis. It also launched a residential project in June, in Bengaluru, and sold 360 units till date. In an interview, Pirojsha Godrej, executive chairman, Godrej Properties spoke about the increasing market share, leveraging the brand and focusing on what customers want. Edited excerpts:

What’s GPL's outlook and strategy for the year?

Our focus is going to be on increasing market share, which is a tough period for other developers to navigate. Demand is down and customers have concerns about developers’ financials and execution capabilities. It’s a dynamic situation and difficult to forecast. But we believe that as a result of the crisis, the desirability of home ownership has improved. As a company, we are trying to improve our product offerings and services to customers.

But it’s also important to say that while we will grow our booking value over last year, our accounting numbers will not be great because project completion may get delayed.

How do you plan to gain market share?

This year has been difficult for many of us but the crisis also offers opportunities to a company like us. We believe that launching and executing projects on time along with good sales will be important to differentiate us. Fresh project launches are an important part of of our growth and have typically comprised half of our sales. We will also look at adding projects from other developers, whether it is through buying land or partnerships with them.

Many developers have deferred project launches to 2021. What's your launch pipeline?

We think it’s a good time to launch projects. The June launch, despite being in the middle of the crisis, did well and that gives us confidence. We plan to launch 22 projects (including new projects and new phases) in 2020-21 though it would depend on timely regulatory approvals. Last year we launched 17 projects of around 10.73 million sq. ft.

We have never been very big on the luxury market, though we have ₹5-10 crore homes in Mumbai. So we will do projects in the ₹50 lakh to ₹1.5 crore category.

Do you think the worst is over for the real estate sector?

I believe the June quarter was the toughest period of the year. But there are going to be new challenges later in the year. Despite the uncertainty, many people think that this is an excellent time to buy homes. The covid situation has also restricted people to their homes, and if we were to work out of our homes in the coming months, then there would be a demand for secure, good quality homes.

Is Mumbai turning out to be the worst impacted property market?

The covid situation in Mumbai has been more severe than other cities. The challenge in Mumbai is that it has higher priced homes but it is also the most lucrative market. Developers, in the past, has made high returns from sales in Mumbai. So it will remain a big focus market for us. But for new projects, Bengaluru is an important location to us.

