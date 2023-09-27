Gokul Subramaniam appointed as Intel India president

Chipmaker Intel has elevated Gokul Subramaniam to the post of Intel India president. He will be responsible for the company’s overall engineering and design operations in the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Subramaniam has been working with Intel for over 11 years and is currently the vice president of the client computing group (CCG) and general manager of client platforms and systems. He will be assuming the India president role in addition to leading client platforms and systems in CCG. Santhosh Viswanathan, vice president and managing director-sales, marketing and communications group (SMG) will continue to lead the chipmaker’s overall business in India.

Subramaniam is an alumnus of the University of Madras and the University of Texas. Before joining Intel in 2012, Subramaniam worked with Texas Instruments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“As a critical engineering and design center for Intel, Intel India plays a vital role in our company’s transformation journey and the trajectory towards product leadership," said Subramaniam.

Subramaniam’s appointment comes a few months after Nivruti Rai resigned as the Intel India country head in June 2023. She worked with the company for 29 years across several roles including design engineer, vice president, and finally the country head. Rai is now the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Invest India, taking charge from Manmeet K Nanda, joint secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), who assumed this additional charge in March 2023.

Intel held its two-day Intel Innovation 2023 event in San Jose this month (19-20 September). At the event, the company provided updates on its next-generation processors, including the launch of 5th Gen Xeon processors and Intel Core Ultra processors on 14 December. Intel also announced the general availability of Intel Developer Cloud for building and testing high-performance applications. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger spoke about the rise of Siliconomy in his keynote speech, which refers to economic expansion through ‘sustainable, open and secure computing power’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

