Goldman Sachs opens new Hyderabad centre, to hire over 2,000 employees

"In adherence to local government guidelines, Hyderabad operations commenced remotely in March 2021 and currently have about 250 employees...By the end of 2021 it is expected that the Hyderabad office will grow to 800 employees of which about 70 per cent employees will be new hires. By 2023 the size of Hyderabad office could reach as many as 2,500 employees," it said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}