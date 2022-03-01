Good Glamm Group names Gaurav Tejwani as chief product officer

NEW DELHI: Good Glamm Group on Tuesday announced the appointment of Gaurav Tejwani, former head of product at Trell and Nykaa, as the company’s chief product officer.

At Good Glamm Group, Tejwani will drive technology-enabled product strategy and build scalable solutions for the group companies. He will lead product management and data science verticals for the company.

Tejwani, comes with over a decade of experience having worked across fast moving consumer goods and internet-tech companies.

“It is an exciting time to join the Good Glamm Group. Building a massive house of brands backed by digital buying experiences and content to commerce journeys hasn't been done before and we are building our own playbook. I look forward to contributing to the overall brand building process," said Tejwani.

“Gaurav brings with him a very unique combination of having the technical rigor of traditional FMCG marketing with a focus on consumer insights and combined with a dynamic softer skill set of agility that a new age DTC conglomerate like Good Glamm Group thrives on. Couldn’t be more excited to welcome him to the Good Glamm Group" says Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, Beauty & FMCG Brands, Good Glamm Group.

In November, Good Glamm Group, previously known as MyGlamm, became India’s first beauty commerce startup to turn a unicorn after it raised $150 million in a Series D funding round led by Prosus Ventures (Naspers) and Warburg Pincus. The deal had valued the firm at $1.2 billion.

It has also been making a series of acquisitions after it acquired Delhi-based digital media and lifestyle content platform ScoopWhoop. In October, the company acquired The Moms Co. for an undisclosed amount.

The content-to-commerce company has been making a raft of senior appointments. Late last year it announced the appointment of former Reckitt executive Sukhleen Aneja as chief executive officer of its beauty and fast-moving consumer goods brands.

