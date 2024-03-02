Active Stocks
Business News/ Companies / People/  ‘Lagaan must be stopped’: Anupam Mittal compares Google with ‘East India Company’ after action against Shaadi.com
‘Lagaan must be stopped’: Anupam Mittal compares Google with ‘East India Company’ after action against Shaadi.com

Written By Sharmila Bhadoria

Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal called out at tech giant Google after his match-making site was taken down from Play Store

Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal on Friday called out against the action taken by Google on Indian applicationsPremium
Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal on Friday called out against the action taken by Google on Indian applications

A day after facing Google's action on payment dispute, Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal compared the tech giant with the new ‘Digital East India Company’.  Referring to the day on which Google removed Indian mobile apps from Play Store as ‘dark day’ for the Indian internet, Mittal called for the urgent cessation of ‘Lagaan’ taken by Google in the name of service fee. The Alphabet-owned firm delisted a dozen of applications including Shaadi.com, Bharat Matrimony, etc over a dispute on service fee payments.

Expressing displeasure over the Google's action against Indian firms, the Shark Tank India judge wrote, “Today is a dark day for India Internet. Google has delisted major apps from its app store even though legal hearings are underway @CCI_India & @indSupremeCourt Their false narratives & audacity show they have little regard for 🇮🇳 Make no mistake - this is the new Digital East India Co and this #Lagaan must be stopped!"

(More to come)

Published: 02 Mar 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Published: 02 Mar 2024, 04:03 PM IST
