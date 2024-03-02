A day after facing Google's action on payment dispute, Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal compared the tech giant with the new ‘Digital East India Company’. Referring to the day on which Google removed Indian mobile apps from Play Store as ‘dark day’ for the Indian internet, Mittal called for the urgent cessation of ‘Lagaan’ taken by Google in the name of service fee. The Alphabet-owned firm delisted a dozen of applications including Shaadi.com, Bharat Matrimony, etc over a dispute on service fee payments.

Expressing displeasure over the Google's action against Indian firms, the Shark Tank India judge wrote, “Today is a dark day for India Internet. Google has delisted major apps from its app store even though legal hearings are underway @CCI_India & @indSupremeCourt Their false narratives & audacity show they have little regard for 🇮🇳 Make no mistake - this is the new Digital East India Co and this #Lagaan must be stopped!"

(More to come)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!