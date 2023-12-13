Companies
Google bets on digital payments, to tap into the SME sector in India
Devina Sengupta 8 min read 13 Dec 2023, 08:11 PM IST
SummaryGoogle is betting on digital payments and wants to tap into the SME sector in India. Sanjay Gupta, country head and vice president of Google India, in an conversation with Mint, outlined the company's future direction and revenue models. Edited Excerpts:
How do you foresee India's economic growth?
I joined Google four years back, and this is one of the most exciting times in India. India is changing very dramatically. But when I look at the fact that we are now a $3.6- $3.7 trillion economy, the likelihood is, by 2030, we will be a $7 trillion-plus economy, minus a few $100 billion here or there.
