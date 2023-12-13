Google bets on digital payments, to tap into the SME sector in India

What kind of talent are you looking for?

We believe India provides the best technology talent in the world. One of the funds that we announced that the idea of the India Digitization Fund, which we did in 2020, but more than that money, I feel our commitment to India is leveraging the power of Indian talent to shape the next leap of Google. We built a really huge research centre in Bangalore now we are putting a lot of technology teams here and have been scaling up very dramatically in the last few years. In the last three or four years, we have increased our own base of people 4x because we're building technology capability in India.