Google CEO Sundar Pichai on start-ups: ‘Always susceptible to someone in a garage…’
Google CEO Sundar Pichai has been best known for his innovative method in driving the big-tech company through the years. In a recent interview at Stanford, Sundar Pichai said that start-ups trying to upend Google businesses have been a constant concern for him. "It’s a question which has always kept me up at night through the years. You’re always susceptible to someone in a garage with a better idea." Pichai said.