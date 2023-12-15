Google CEO Sundar Pichai opens up on company's biggest layoff in 25 years: ‘We could have done differently’
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai opened up about the 12,000-employee layoff the tech giant had undertaken last year, defending the decision to cut jobs and acknowledging the impact on employee morale.
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai has opened up about the 12,000-employee layoff the tech giant had undertaken last year. Alphabet laid off around 12,000 employees in 2022, making it the biggest-ever downsizing in the history of the company.
