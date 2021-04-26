Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai has pledged support in India's battle against second wave of Covid-19, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had referred to as a 'toofan' (storm) while addressing his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, Sundar Pichai said," Devastated to see the worsening crisis in India. Google and Googlers are providing Rs135 crore funding to Unicef and non-profit Give India for medical supplies, supporting high-risk communities, and grants to help spread critical information."

Devastated to see the worsening Covid crisis in India. Google & Googlers are providing ₹135 Crore in funding to @GiveIndia, @UNICEF for medical supplies, orgs supporting high-risk communities, and grants to help spread critical information.https://t.co/OHJ79iEzZH — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) April 26, 2021

Infections have crossed 3 lakh per day and cases continue to rise. As many as 3,52,991 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,73,13,163, said the data updated by Union Health Ministry at 8 am today.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that he is heartbroken with the current situation in India.

"I am heartbroken by the current situation in India. I’m grateful the U.S. government is mobilizing to help. "Microsoft will continue to use its voice, resources, and technology to aid relief efforts, and support the purchase of critical oxygen concentration devices," Satya Nadella tweeted.

As India is battling a second wave of coronavirus, several countries including the United States and Britain have come forward to provide critical supplies.

US President Joe Biden said that the United States is determined to "help" India as it faces unprecedented COVID-19 crisis.

"As #India battles the gruesome war against #Covid19, its friend #UAE sends its best wishes @BurjKhalifa in #Dubai lits up in to showcase its support," the Indian embassy tweeted.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.