Home / Companies / People /  Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s 2022 Compensation Valued at $226 Million

Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s 2022 Compensation Valued at $226 Million

1 min read . 05:49 PM IST The Wall Street Journal
New Delhi, India-December 19,2022: Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google Inc. speaks during the 'Google for India' event, at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, India on December 19, 2022. (HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

  • Compensation included stock awards valued at more than $200 million

Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Alphabet Inc. and Google, was awarded compensation in 2022 valued at $226 million, according to a regulatory filing Friday, including stock awards valued at more than $200 million.

In 2019, the last year his compensation included a triannual stock grant, his compensation was valued at $281 million.

Mr. Pichai said in January that top executives would get lower bonuses as part of cost-cutting measures, following the largest round of layoffs in the company’s history. Last month, Google’s finance chief told employees to expect more spending cuts.

Mr. Pichai’s annual salary for 2020-2022 was $2 million, Friday’s filing shows.

In December, the company granted a new triannual equity award to Mr. Pichai with a value of $210 million, according to a regulatory filing, consisting of both performance-based and time-based equity.

That grant contains two tranches of performance stock units with a target value of $63 million each, plus a grant of $84 million in the form of Alphabet’s restricted stock units. Alphabet said in the filing that more of the latest stock award would be dependent on performance over time, increasing the proportion of performance stock units to 60% of the total from 43% in 2019.

