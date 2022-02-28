Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s vision for return to work

The thing I’m most excited about is I think the future of work will be flexible. I see it as a new canvas on which we can develop newer ways, which make people’s work life more fulfilling and their personal lives more fulfilling. Even 20 years ago, Google did things very differently, embraced the notion that there could be fun at work, and creating that flexibility gave people a chance to be more creative and collaborative and fostered a sense of community. So I feel like there’s an even deeper chance—you know, we’ve been living through a couple of decades where work has gotten busy, commutes were tough. I think people felt very stretched…. We deal with a lot of people who are really motivated, high achieving. And I think empowering them to have that flexibility will bring out the best in them, for themselves, personally and professionally, which will work for the company as well.