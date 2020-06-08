Google Cloud hires NetApp top executive to push India growth plans

MUMBAI: Google Cloud on Monday announced the appointment of former NetApp top executive Anil Valluri as senior director of Google Cloud in India.

The company had in March appointed former IBM India head Karan Bajwa as managing director of Google Cloud in India.

Google Cloud has been vocal about hiring and growth plans across India and Asia despite problems posed by the pandemic. The company aims to brand itself into the preferred cloud ecosystem across enterprise and small and medium businesses, where rivals Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have a first-mover advantage. The company recently announced a second cloud region in India to add to the eight existing in Asia Pacific.

Valluri joins Google Cloud from NetApp where he was president of India & SAARC operations. Prior to that, he was with Artiman Ventures, a Bay-area based venture capital firm that specializes in white-space investments as their entrepreneur-in-residence, as well as vice president and managing director for Sun Microsystems in India.

“Anil has led some of the biggest technology MNCs in India and his experience will be invaluable as we continue our charter to help companies solve their most complex business and technology challenges," Bajwa said.

Anil Valluri, with over 30 years of experience across sales and marketing in the hi-tech industry, has spearheaded numerous technology transitions in India for customers across banking, telecommunications, public sector and manufacturing.

“Cloud is the next big transition in the technology industry and Google has been making major strides in this space. I’m excited for this new opportunity to help businesses of all sizes in India succeed in this rapidly digitizing economy," Valluri said.

Global technology giants Amazon, Microsoft and Google continue to witness strong growth in cloud infrastructure market in the January-March quarter as increasing number of establishments turn to remote access to continue work.

As per numbers shared by the companies post Q1 results, Amazon Web Services (AWS) continues to lead wit 32% global market share followed by Microsoft Azure (17%) followed by Google and Alibaba at around 6% each.

