Google finance head: Anything that can be automated, we strive to automate

The flux analysis required for closing the books was once a very manual process. It took about a full day of knitting together various spreadsheets to pinpoint those outliers. Now, it takes one to two hours and the quality of the analysis is improved. [We] can spot trends quicker and diagnose outliers. There’s another example in our [finance planning and analysis] organization: One of our teams built a solution using outlier detection. So they married outlier detection with natural language processing to surface anomalies in the data. We are using this machine learning to help us predict and identify where we need to dig a little further. [Note: A flux analysis helps with analyzing fluctuations in account balances over time.]