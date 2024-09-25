Google paid $2.7 billion to bring back an AI genius who quit in frustration
Miles Kruppa , Lauren Thomas , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 25 Sep 2024, 03:47 PM IST
- Amid debate on whether tech companies are overspending on AI, Google’s pricey reunion with Noam Shazeer draws attention.
At a time when tech companies are paying eye-popping sums to hire the best minds in artificial intelligence, Google’s deal to rehire Noam Shazeer has left others in the dust.
