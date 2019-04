Bengaluru: Alphabet Inc's Google South East Asia and India Vice-President Rajan Anandan will leave the firm at the end of April, Google Asia Pacific President Scott Beaumont said on Tuesday.

Vikas Agnihotri, country director, sales, will replace Anandan in the interim for Google India, Beaumont added.





This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.