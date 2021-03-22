BENGALURU: After a 15-year long stint, Google vice president and general manager for payments, Caesar Sengupta, has stepped down from his position at the technology major.

Sengupta was also responsible for building new products for the next generation of users at Google. His last day at the company is 30 April.

"After 15 wonderful years at Google I have decided to venture out and start on a new mission. I remain very positive about Google’s future but it's time for me to see if I can ride without training wheels," said Sengupta who was instrumental in introducing digital payment product Google Pay, earlier Tez, to the Google ecosystem back in 2015.

Before looking at payments, Sengupta led product development for ChromeOS, Google’s user interface for its web browser Chrome.

“My last day at Google will be April 30th. I haven’t decided what I will start next. I am going to take some time to chill, talk to interesting people, reconnect with the external world and ride my bike!," said Sengupta, in an email to employees.

Sengupta has also led Google’s investment in Indian startups including hyperlocal task service, Dunzo, and more recently in lock screen platform, Glance as well as local language news and app, Dailyhunt.

Sengupta’s departure comes at a time when the internet giant's digital payments service Pay has successfully scaled its offering to more than 23 countries.

Last year, the search behemoth, announced plans of investing close to $10 billion in India, over the next 5-7 years. Google said the investment will be used to help Indians provide access to the internet in their own native language. The Mountain View-based technology major will also build new products for domains including - consumer, tech, agriculture, small and medium businesses, education amongst others.

Google’s parent Alphabet Inc. also invested ₹33,737 crore to Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL) digital subsidiary, Jio Platforms Ltd., for a 7.73% stake in Jio Platforms.

“As I embark on this next chapter of my life, I am incredibly grateful to this wonderful company and our leadership, especially Sundar (Pichai), who took a bet on me, a novice PM, a decade and a half back, sponsored me, gave me the opportunity to learn, grow, make mistakes and build deep friendships that I will cherish forever," said Sengupta in his parting note to employees.

