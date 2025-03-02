Google co-founder Sergey Brin has said that the tech giant could be a leader in the industry in artificial general intelligence if the company's employees worked harder than present, suggesting that they should work for 60 hours.

Brin's comments on Wednesday come in light of Google's efforts to reassert its position as a pioneer of AI since ChatGPT launched in 2022.

According to a report by The New York Times, Brin suggested employees to work from office on weekdays.

“I recommend being in the office at least every weekday,” he said in the note to employees, NYT reported.

He said that “60 hours a week is the sweet spot of productivity” in the memo received by Gemini, Google’s lineup of A.I. models and apps.