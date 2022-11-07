Gopal Vittal appointed deputy chair of GSMA1 min read . Updated: 07 Nov 2022, 06:09 PM IST
- There are 26 members on the GSMA board. Members include senior representatives from global mobile operators as well as smaller independent operators
NEW DELHI: GSMA, a global organization covering mobile ecosystem across countries, has elected Gopal Vittal, chief executive of Bharti Airtel Group, as deputy chair of the association's board of directors for a two-year term, beginning 1 January 2023 through 31 December 2024.