Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Companies / People /  Gopal Vittal appointed deputy chair of GSMA

Gopal Vittal appointed deputy chair of GSMA

1 min read . 06:09 PM ISTGulveen Aulakh
Bharti Airtel chief executive officer Gopal Vittal appointed deputy chair of GSMA. (Photo: Mint)

  • There are 26 members on the GSMA board. Members include senior representatives from global mobile operators as well as smaller independent operators

NEW DELHI: GSMA, a global organization covering mobile ecosystem across countries, has elected Gopal Vittal, chief executive of Bharti Airtel Group, as deputy chair of the association's board of directors for a two-year term, beginning 1 January 2023 through 31 December 2024.

NEW DELHI: GSMA, a global organization covering mobile ecosystem across countries, has elected Gopal Vittal, chief executive of Bharti Airtel Group, as deputy chair of the association's board of directors for a two-year term, beginning 1 January 2023 through 31 December 2024.

José María Álvarez-Pallete López CEO of Telefónica Group, continues to be the Chair

José María Álvarez-Pallete López CEO of Telefónica Group, continues to be the Chair

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

“The industry is at a pivotal point at the moment, and I am very excited to work with the Board as we navigate the opportunities and challenges ahead. It is more important than ever that we work together to ensure that the true potential of the mobile ecosystem benefits people, businesses and society as a whole", said GSMA Director General, Mats Granryd.

“We are delighted to welcome the new and re-elected Board members and we thank the outgoing GSMA Board members for their exceptional support," he added.

“I am honoured and pleased to be elected to serve as Chair of the GSMA at such an exciting time for the industry. I look forward to working closely with the rest of the Board, the GSMA leadership team and our entire membership to address the critical issues facing our industry and our customers," said José María Álvarez-Pallete López.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

There are 26 members on the GSMA board. Members include senior representatives from global mobile operators as well as smaller independent operators.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gulveen Aulakh

Gulveen Aulakh is Senior Assistant Editor at Mint, serving dual roles covering the disinvestment landscape out of New Delhi, and the telecom & IT sectors as part of the corporate bureau. She had been tracking several government ministries for the last ten years in her previous stint at The Economic Times. An IIM Calcutta alumnus, Gulveen is fluent in French, a keen learner of new languages and avid foodie.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP