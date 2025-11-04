Gopichand P. Hinduja, chairman of the Hinduja Group, passes away at 85

Gopichand P. Hinduja, Chairman of the Hinduja Group, passed away at the age of 85 in a London hospital. He was the second of the four Hinduja brothers. The eldest, Srichand Hinduja, died in 2023, while the two surviving brothers are Prakash Hinduja and Ashok Hinduja.

Widely referred to in corporate circles as “GP,” Gopichand Hinduja joined the family enterprise in 1950. He was instrumental in transforming the Hinduja Group from an Indo–Middle Eastern trading business into a multinational conglomerate with interests spanning multiple continents and industries. His leadership was marked by strategic diversification, disciplined expansion, and a consistent focus on building long-term value.

A graduate of Jai Hind College, Bombay, Hinduja was conferred honorary doctorates by the University of Westminster and Richmond, The American International University in London.

Under his stewardship, the Hinduja Group expanded into eleven key sectors, including automotive, banking and financial services, information technology, healthcare, real estate, power, and media and entertainment. Its portfolio includes several flagship brands such as Ashok Leyland, IndusInd Bank, and NXTDIGITAL Limited, which collectively underscore the group’s global footprint and resilience.