Gordon Moore’s law was the spur that drove the digital revolution

In 1965, in Electronics magazine, he laid out his thinking plainly. In the past decade, the number of components in each integrated circuit had roughly doubled every year. In the next decade, therefore, they would probably do the same. Devices containing such circuits would become more efficient, more popular and less expensive, all at an exponential rate. They would power "such wonders" as home computers, automatic controls for cars, and "personal portable communications equipment". Even wristwatches could have them. And though he went no further into his crystal ball than 1975, he saw no reason why this extraordinary growth should not go on for a long, long time.The article caused a sensation. What seemed to him just blind extrapolation was seized on as a Great Truth, "Moore's law". From that time on, semiconductor companies took it as a given that the processing power of their product ought to double every year. If it didn't, they would lose their edge. In 1975 Dr Moore reviewed it, and thought the rate of doubling should be every two years—even though, in the preceding decade, it had in fact doubled in nine of the ten years. This refinement hardly made a difference. The points the industry took away from him were, first, to make semiconductors as tiny as possible, and second, to do it fast. Or fall behind, probably never to recover.He was surprised to have given his name to any law, and more so to be called a revolutionary. The silicon revolution was a fact, but he himself was a rooted, reserved sort of fellow who had hardly ever lived outside the foggy country south of San Francisco, and whose greatest love, beyond his work and his wife, was fishing. The closest he had come to revolution was when, as a boy, he made explosives with a home chemistry set, and somewhere in his well-stuffed bookshelves he still had his acid-scorched primer on the nature of nitroglycerine. But when it came to forging the digital age he was simply, he thought, in the right place at the right time. He got into semiconductors at the very start, and that was a great piece of luck.

