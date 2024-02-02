Gourav Rakshit quits Viacom18
Since May 2019, Rakshit has played a pivotal role as COO of Viacom Digital
New Delhi: After nearly five years at Viacom18 Pvt Ltd, Gourav Rakshit, chief operating officer of Viacom18 Digital, has quit the company. His departure follows the merger of Voot, a video streaming application owned by Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd, with JioCinema, necessitating a transition for Voot's users to the latter platform. Viacom18's original content, including popular shows like Bigg Boss, are now premiering on JioCinema.