Government must boost infra spending: Sajjan Jindal

The government must urgently step up infrastructure spending and encourage cheap credit to industry for the economy to recover, Sajjan Jindal, chairman, JSW Group, said in an interview. Interest rates at Indian banks have remained stubbornly high despite the central bank introducing rate cuts over the last few months. Jindal is also pushing for self-reliance in Indian industry and said supply chains must change to wean themselves away from Chinese imports. Edited excerpts:

India’s gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to contract by up to 4.5% this year, according to some estimates. How will the steel industry cope with the resulting crash in demand?

Yes, there has been moderation in domestic demand. However, India should look for an opportunity to emerge as a location of choice by global companies during the supply chain realignment that is currently underway. For the steel industry, a favourable monsoon and stronger rural demand, expected infrastructure spending push, and better foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows will drive demand.

What impetus should the government give for the steel industry?

As we move into phases of unlock, there still remains an urgent need for the government to frontload infrastructure investment. Most importantly, credit flow to the industry at competitive rates of interest is urgently needed. Most developed countries have borrowing rates at close to zero, but in India we are still at 10%.

Despite abundant liquidity provided by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), there is a strong aversion to lend from the Indian banking system. Something needs to be done about this on a priority basis.

You have spoken about not importing from China anymore. Is that decision being taken with immediate effect?

I do believe in globalization and free trade countries should be allowed to export and import according to the relative strength and competitiveness of each country. However, with regard to China we need to respond appropriately to their actions on our border in support of the armed forces and the government. Hence, our (JSW’s) decision to nullify our reliance on imports from the country. Yes, the decision is being taken with immediate effect and we are looking at bringing our imports down to zero within the next 24 months.

Do you think other private companies should follow your move to boycott Chinese steel imports? Do you believe a trade war with China is likely? What impact will this have on other Indian industries that depend on Chinese imports?

Yes, I would urge other companies, traders, and the larger business fraternity to reduce their reliance on imports from China. I cannot comment on a trade war but I believe in the long-term we will see much more benefit from being self-reliant. While those dependent on Chinese imports may feel some pain in the near term in the form of cost pressures and quality standards, in the long term as we develop more robust manufacturing facilities, we can serve our domestic needs and also become a global supplier of choice for certain items.

For example, at present Indian auto manufacturers import a number of their parts, but our Indian ancillary units in that sector are exporting to a number of manufacturers globally. This means that a globally accepted product is available locally but is not being utilized. These supply-chain modifications would have to be made consciously across all industries to make India a more self-reliant nation and a global go-to supplier. I am confident of India’s potential to be the factory of the world and I see this as a $100 billion opportunity for Indian industry, which can be built on a commitment from domestic industry.

How will India develop an indigenous industry for steel inputs? What kind of incentives does the government need to put in place to create an Atmanirbhar Bharat?

Domestic demand will create an indigenous market for steel inputs. As we consciously stop our reliance - Over the long-term, as demand increases for raw material needed for steel, suppliers will also be able to achieve the right quality at the right price. When we made the decision to stop reliance on Chinese imports, we made the commitment to work shoulder-to-shoulder with vendors to build their capacity and I think as Indian industry makes this commitment to the indigenous market we would be able to make India a global go-to market. With regard to incentives for the steel industry, it is important to provide a level playing field to the domestic steel market, which has certain disadvantages linked to cost of capital, lack of infrastructure, and a number of local levies, taxes and duties.

You have gone slow on acquisitions within the JSW Group, in both power and steel. Have you moved away from an earlier strategy?

As far as our vision for each business is concerned, there have been no changes but we have taken this opportunity to reassess near-term and long-term requirements of liquidity. We believe all businesses will need to plan to create sufficient liquidity buffers and strong balance sheets to have the ability to withstand such unprecedented shocks for longer terms. So planning for such a contingency is paramount. At JSW Group, we are also embracing the new norms. We are looking at our cost base from scratch and are relying heavily on technology, digitalization, and innovation to solve these challenges. These moves will make us more resilient than ever.

Are you conserving cash? Is there a possibility that the Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd (BPSL) acquisition will not take place?

We remain committed to the BPSL acquisition. The matter is sub-judice and we will wait for full clarity on all matters being adjudicated by the Supreme Court.

