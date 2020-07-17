Government must boost infra spending: Sajjan Jindal

Domestic demand will create an indigenous market for steel inputs. As we consciously stop our reliance - Over the long-term, as demand increases for raw material needed for steel, suppliers will also be able to achieve the right quality at the right price. When we made the decision to stop reliance on Chinese imports, we made the commitment to work shoulder-to-shoulder with vendors to build their capacity and I think as Indian industry makes this commitment to the indigenous market we would be able to make India a global go-to market. With regard to incentives for the steel industry, it is important to provide a level playing field to the domestic steel market, which has certain disadvantages linked to cost of capital, lack of infrastructure, and a number of local levies, taxes and duties.