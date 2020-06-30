Government should keep a close watch on the demand situation: HUL's Mehta

Government needs to closely monitor the demand situation in the country and step in if it does not pick up over next few months, as the country tries to step out of the covid-19 induced economic slump that has ravaged economies globally and led to a downgrade in growth forecasts, Sanjiv Mehta, chairman and managing director, Hindustan Unilever Limited, said at the company’s annual general meeting on 30 June.

HUL—the bellwether for India’s packaged consumer goods market—that sells soaps, shampoos, detergents, packaged soups, is intrinsically linked to India’s consumption cycle where millions of urban and rural households buy its popular Lux, Dove and Kissan brands.

While, demand for some essential goods remains intact, a weak economy is bound to cast uncertainty over the growth prospects of some of the world’s largest companies invested in India’s consumer market.

Mehta said steps taken by the Indian government to cushion the economy—such as providing collateral-free automatic loans to MSME and the introduction of the long-awaited reforms in the agriculture—are steps in the "right direction".

“The Indian government took series of steps to provide relief to the most vulnerable sections of the population by providing food grains, support in terms of increased allocation under MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee) Scheme, direct transfer of cash and increasing the Minimum Support Price at which the government acquires the food grains from the farmers…"

However, it remains to be seen whether these steps will help kickstart growth.

“While, the above steps were necessary, and they will have a trickle-down effect on demand, the debate remains whether these are sufficient to kickstart a virtuous spiral of growth or would it require a substantive demand-side stimulus," Mehta said while addressing shareholders at the company’s annual AGM held virtually this year.

From a demand perspective, the fear job losses, dwindling earnings and eroding investments have made people circumspect with their spends, he said.

As a result, "the government should keep a close watch on the demand situation and step in unhesitatingly if it does not pick up in the next few months."

Earlier this month, the company informed the exchanges that it has ramped up production to 80-90% of normative levels and majority of its suppliers in India have resumed business.

The pandemic has also accelerated both consumer and company adoption of digital capabilities, he said.

This, said Mehta, has opened up new consumers to online channels of shopping and ramped up the digitization of local neighborhood stores.

HUL is also scaling automation at its warehouses.“Post a successful pilot, we are now scaling up the fully automated fulfilment centre—a robotics and guided vehicles powered warehouse. Combined with machine Learning powered demand management and IoT-enabled digital factories, this is creating increased agility across the fulfilment value chain."

As companies start establishing links to the market and await demand to stabilize, Mehta said the company is planning costs assuming the worst-case scenario or even a recession.

“We have looked at all our costs with intense magnification with an intent to make costs as much variable (i.e. linked to sales) as possible and remove costs which under the current circumstances will not add value."

In a market where liquidity constraints can impact trade channels that HUL relies on, the company is "supporting our partners (suppliers and vendors) to maximise growth while keeping a laser like focus on receivables."

Shorter and dynamic planning cycles can help us manage inventory better and reduce business waste, Mehta said.

