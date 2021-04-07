Govt appoints S Ramann as SIDBI chairman & managing director1 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2021, 02:57 PM IST
The appointment is for a period of three years from the date of his assuming the charge or until further orders, a government statement said
The appointment is for a period of three years from the date of his assuming the charge or until further orders, a government statement said
NEW DELHI : The government has appointed S Ramann as Chairman and Managing Director of Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI).
The appointment is for a period of three years from the date of his assuming the charge or until further orders, a government statement said.
In December, Banks Board Bureau, the headhunter for state-owned banks and financial institutions, had recommended his name for the post.
Ramann, a 1991-batch Indian Audit & Accounts Service officer, is currently the CEO of National E-Governance Services Ltd, India's first Information Utility. PTI DP
DP ANU ANU
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.