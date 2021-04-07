Govt appoints S Ramann as SIDBI chairman & managing director

Govt appoints S Ramann as SIDBI chairman & managing director1 min read . 02:57 PM IST
The appointment is for a period of three years from the date of his assuming the charge or until further orders, a government statement said
NEW DELHI : The government has appointed S Ramann as Chairman and Managing Director of Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI).
The appointment is for a period of three years from the date of his assuming the charge or until further orders, a government statement said.
In December, Banks Board Bureau, the headhunter for state-owned banks and financial institutions, had recommended his name for the post.
Ramann, a 1991-batch Indian Audit & Accounts Service officer, is currently the CEO of National E-Governance Services Ltd, India's first Information Utility. PTI DP
