Govt appoints SBI MD Swaminathan Janakiraman as deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India2 min read 20 Jun 2023, 03:58 PM IST
Swaminathan Janakiraman has been appointed as the new Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, succeeding Mahesh Kumar Jain, for a three-year term.
Union government on Tuesday appointed Swaminathan Janakiraman as a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India for three years from the date of joining, according to an order seen by Reuters. Janakiraman, currently the managing director of State Bank of India, will succeed Mahesh Kumar Jain, whose tenure ends on June 22.
