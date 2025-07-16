Govt extends NTPC CMD Gurdeep Singh’s tenure by one year till July 2026

New Delhi: The government has proposed to extend the tenure of Gurdeep Singh, chairman and managing director (CMD) of state-run NTPC, by another year till 31 July 2026.

Singh’s current term ends on 30 June. Appointed in 2014, he was earlier granted a five-year extension in 2020.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Power for re-employment of Shri Gurdeep Singh as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), NTPC (India) Limited on a contract basis for a period of one year beyond the date of his superannuation, i.e. from 01.08.2025 till 31.07.2026, or till assumption of charge by a regular incumbent, or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” said a notification from the Department of Personnel & Training.

The extension follows the Public Enterprises Selection Board’s (PESB) inability to find a suitable successor. The PESB had issued an advertisement for the post in October last year.

Singh’s extended tenure comes at a time when India’s largest power generator is actively diversifying into renewable and nuclear energy under his leadership.

In a June 2024 interview with Mint, Singh had said NTPC plans to set up 10 GW of nuclear power capacity, with an investment of around ₹1.5 trillion.

In November last year, NTPC listed its green energy subsidiary, NTPC Green Energy Ltd. The company aims to build a cumulative renewable energy portfolio of 60 GW by 2030. NTPC Group’s total installed capacity, including that of subsidiaries and joint ventures, currently stands at 82.83 GW, of which about 64 GW is coal-based.

For the fourth quarter of FY25, the state-owned power major reported a 4% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹5,788 crore, driven by higher revenue from its generation business. It had posted a profit of ₹6,490.05 crore in the same period of FY24.

NTPC’s total income rose to ₹51,085.05 crore in the March quarter, compared to ₹48,816.55 crore in Q4 FY24.

For the full year FY25, net profit increased to ₹23,953.15 crore from ₹21,332.45 crore in FY24. Total income also rose to ₹1.90 trillion from ₹1.81 trillion the previous year.