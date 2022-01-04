NEW DELHI : Integrated marketing agency Gozoop, has elevated its co-founder Ahmed Aftab Naqvi as the group’s global CEO from his position as CEO of India.

In this new role, Naqvi, the company said, will lead operations in the Middle-East region while overseeing the India business.

Naqvi will look to further diversify the company's service offerings, enable strategic acquisitions and identify new markets to further the group’s international expansion.

The company's India office currently works with brands such as Dell, Bisleri, Taj Hotels, Saint Gobain and Tata Steel. Its Middle East office has clientele like Mashreq UAE, Mashreq Egypt, Emirates Cricket, Oman Cricket, PureGold and has earlier worked with brands like Tim Hortons Coffee, Swarovski, Ajmal Perfumes, OYO Middle East, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, VOX Cinemas, SOUQ.com and Khaleej Times among others, the company said.

Rohan Bhansali, chairman of the group, said the company has built a team of good people who will further shine under Naqvi's leadership.

Dushyant Bhatia, co-founder and MD of the firm's Middle East office added, “We are in the midst of a very exciting phase and Naqvi's understanding of the global advertising and marketing landscape is remarkable, making him a perfect fit to lead our next wave of growth."

Naqvi said that from scaling global brands to accelerating startups that have become unicorns today, their firm has been at the forefront of new-age marketing since 2008 with trends that have shaped the industry. With a strategic roadmap in place, he looks forward to working with the leadership teams in both India and the Middle East.

The company under him has won mandates of brands like Asian Paints, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mahindra, Finolex and Viacom18, among others.

According to Statista, television accounted for the largest value within India's media and entertainment industry in FY 2020, at ₹685 billion. Digital media ranked second and overtook print with a market size exceeding ₹200 billion. The overall market value of the Indian media and entertainment industry in that year was just shy of ₹1.4 trillion.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.