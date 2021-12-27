Serial entrepreneur Pankhuri Shrivastava, founder of a women-focused social community platform called ﻿Pankhuri﻿, passed away on Friday. She was 32. Venture capitalists and top executives mourned the untimely demise of the entrepreneur on social media.

Pankhuri﻿ Shrivastava launched Pankhuri in 2019 for women members to socialise, explore and upskill through live interactive courses, expert chat, and interest-based clubs. The platform enabled them to be active participants in beauty and lifestyle conversations online instead of being passive consumers.

Pankhuri raised $3.2 million led by Sequoia Capital India's accelerator programme, Surge.

Shrivastava previously founded rental startup Grabhouse which was sold to online classifieds company Quikr in a cash and equity deal in 2016.

Vani Kola, founder of Kalaari Capital, tweeted on Sunday, "Yesterday it came as a shock to me when I found out that ©pankhuril6 is no more. I remember her as a vivacious bright woman full of ideas and full of life. She was confident. That was something you noticed about her immediately!'

“Hailing from Jhansi, she felt that the spirit of Jhansi Ki Rani was in her blood. She was incredibly satisfied that she opened an office in Jhansi & gave opportunities to girls to work in jobs that gave them a strong identity," Kola said.

“She was proud of these girls and how much they could do if only given an opportunity. I saw in Pankhuri a young woman who continued to inspire and give back generously."

Kola added, "My heart reaches out to her family at this untimely tragedy. Her demise is a loss for our startup ecosystem. We lost a bright and young founder, but I know her legacy will live on. It was truly a privilege to know Pankhuri. Rest in peace, Pankhuri."

Rajan Anandan, Managing Director at Sequoia India, wrote on Twitter, “Deeply saddened and shocked by this sudden loss. Pankhuri was so full of life, ideas and passion and had a missionary zeal. We loved having Pankhuri in our Surge family and will miss you so dearly. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family in this very difficult time."

