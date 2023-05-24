Great place to work is where people want to be: OC Tanner6 min read . Updated: 24 May 2023, 06:58 PM IST
The employees need to feel that company cares about their wellness, and they have to be connected to their leadership for the 'great resignation' to stop, else they start looking out for options, opine O.C.Tanner's CEO David A Petersen and COO Scott Sperry. Here's excerpts.
Workplace culture embodies the essence and identity of an organisation, reflecting its distinctiveness through values and cultures. A positive work culture not only attracts talented individuals but also fosters engagement, happiness, satisfaction, and performance. Maintaining employee welfare and cultivating a positive organisational culture is crucial to a thriving workplace.
