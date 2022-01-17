Great Resignation likely to continue this year. But can you afford to join?

A loss of income along with these other costs should alter your attitude to risk. One of the principles of investing is that the longer-term your outlook is, the more appropriate it is to invest in riskier assets, such as the stock market, that over time usually result in significantly higher returns. But without a job, you’re much more vulnerable to even short-term market shocks. So it’s wise to keep more of your wealth in safer, lower-yielding assets. This adds an opportunity cost to the compounding impact of missed contributions.