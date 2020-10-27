Grocery, fashion next growth frontiers for Flipkart: CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy

We have made five investments recently, including Arvind Youth Brands and ABFRL. ABFRL has an admirable streak at building fashion brands and owns a deep footprint of offline stores. Flipkart, on the other end, has an online reach and is a technology-driven platform with consumer insight. Hence, one of the several synergies can be co-creating fashion brands basis market and consumer intelligence, as our complementary skillsets can bring the right styles and selection to Indian consumers. We can also explore synergies where our brands are present at their (ABFRL’s) multi-brand stores. How that happens is still to be seen. The lines between modern retail (includes large format stores) and e-commerce is blurring only further.