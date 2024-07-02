GroupM appoints Ashwin Padmanabhan as COO of South Asia

GroupM has promoted Ashwin Padmanabhan to Chief Operating Officer for South Asia. In this role, Ashwin will integrate and oversee various key practices, driving value creation and growth. His leadership and innovative approach will continue to strengthen GroupM’s client-centric media solutions.

Shivangini
First Published03:24 PM IST
Ashwin Padmanabhan is the newly appointed chief operating officer for GroupM South Asia.
GroupM, WPP’s media investment group, has appointed Ashwin Padmanabhan as Chief Operating Officer for South Asia. Ashwin will oversee the integration and growth of GroupM’s diverse practices, including influencer marketing, content, OOH offering, and Nexus, while continuing to manage investments, trading, partnerships, motion, and entertainment.

Prasanth Kumar, CEO of GroupM, South Asia, said continue to drive synergies across multiple practices. “Ashwin’s deep understanding of client requirements and industry ecosystems and his proven track record ensures a seamless alliance across respective domains,” he said.

Ashwin, who will be based out of Gurgaon and report to Prasanth, is currently the President of GroupM's investments, trading, partnerships, motion and entertainment.

Ashwin's strategic vision is expected to play a crucial role in integrating GroupM’s varied services, aiming to deliver top-tier solutions that create significant value for clients and the organization. As the current President of GroupM Investments, trading, partnerships, motion, and entertainment, Aswin's commitment to innovation and process-driven excellence has driven GroupM’s leadership in media solutions.

Commenting on his new role, Ashwin said, “Clients today are looking for bespoke operating strategies that help transform their businesses and GroupM has always been an architect of new approaches when it comes to its clients. I look forward to working with our teams to drive long-term success for brands, bringing effectiveness and optimization to our services that generate enduring impact.”

 

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

