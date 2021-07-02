Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
GroupM appoints Karthik Shankar as head of digital trading

GroupM India, WPP’s media investment group, on Friday announced the appointment of Karthik Shankar as head of digital trading.
1 min read . 12:35 PM IST Saumya Tewari

  • digital advertising is witnessing hyper-growth in across spectrum including video, commerce and data. Clients and partners seek guidance and support in navigating this complex ecosystem and the new role could help him streamline their media investments

NEW DELHI: GroupM India, WPP’s media investment group, on Friday announced the appointment of Karthik Shankar as head of digital trading. Shankar will be responsible for leading digital trading and partnerships for GroupM India.

Shankar will be based out of Bengaluru and will report to Sidharth Parashar, president - investments and pricing, GroupM India.

Parashar said Shankar has a proven track record in managing tech and media partnerships, digital trading, e-commerce and leading brand safety initiatives.

Shankar comes with vast experience in building businesses, using digital advertising technologies. He has worked with video technology start-ups and set up business units for programmatic & connected TV platforms in South East Asian & Middle Eastern markets. His expertise is in understanding platforms/products and how technology can catalyse brands to better connect with their audience.

On his new role, Shankar said digital advertising is witnessing hyper-growth in across spectrum including video, commerce and data. Clients and partners seek guidance and support in navigating this complex ecosystem and the new role could help him streamline their media investments.

GroupM India consists of six agencies including Wavemaker, MediaCom, Mindshare, mSix, Motivator, Essence, and speciality services.

