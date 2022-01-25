This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
GroupM will continue to invest in its talent, creating a strong leadership pipeline for the future driving the company's transformation journey for clients, partners, and internal teams
NEW DELHI: GroupM, the media investment group of WPP, has appointed Parthasarathy Mandayam as chief strategy officer – GroupM South Asia , while Amin Lakhani has promoted as CEO for Mindshare South Asia, which was earlier led by Mandayam.
The company, in a statement, said that under the leadership of Mandayam and Lakhani, Mindshare acquired new businesses like Oppo, Zomato, Ferrero, Meesho, Uniqlo, IAC, RedBus, Upstox, Polycab, Great Learning and Preethi.
GroupM, it said, will continue to invest in its talent, creating a strong leadership pipeline for the future driving the company's transformation journey for clients, partners, and internal teams.
With more than 25 years of experience in the advertising and communication industry, Mandayam has successfully managed multiple leadership roles in Mindshare – across data, analytics, strategy, client leadership and business unit leadership.
He started his career with the firm in 2009 as head of the newly created business planning function and went on to lead the North, East, and South offices. He has also been integral to Mindshare’s new businesses over the past decade.
Mandayam will report to Prasanth Kumar, CEO of the firm.
Lakhani has over 20 years of experience in various roles in these two firms. In his previous role as COO of Mindshare South Asia, he has been instrumental in driving the best practices and strengthening key client relationships. Earlier in his career as the leader for Mindshare Fulcrum South Asia, he led the integration of the digital business of Unilever in India.
GroupM India is a marketing services conglomerate and has six agencies including Wavemaker, MediaCom, Mindshare, mSix, Motivator and Essence.
