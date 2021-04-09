NEW DELHI: GroupM India, the WPP-owned media agency, on Friday announced that it has promoted two senior resources across its sports & entertainment, as well as content practice.

Vinit Karnik has been given a larger south Asia role as head – sports, esports and entertainment, at GroupM. He was serving as the business head of GroupM’s Entertainment & Sports practice (ESP).

Also Read | How India’s banking model has changed

Karthik Nagarajan, chief content officer for partner agency Wavemaker India, will take on an additional responsibility at GroupM India as head of branded content.

Both of them will report to Prasanth Kumar, CEO, GroupM South Asia.

“Disruption and evolution go hand in hand and it has also brought in opportunities in the content, sports and entertainment space which is consistently redefining the market place. We are committed to enhance our creative process and enable larger solutions in the content space. These leadership appointments signify our commitment to the journey and I am confident in both Vinit and Karthik’s abilities," said Kumar.

Karnik, associated with GroupM for over 14 years, has been at the forefront of high profile, high-value sponsorship and consulting deals in the business of sports and entertainment. Under him, GroupM witnessed the launch of thought leadership for Indian sports and entertainment reports titled ‘Sporting Nation in the Making’ and ‘Showbiz’ respectively. Before joining GroupM in 2006, he was heading the film production & distribution business of Padmalaya Telefilms and Prasad Film Labs post-production studio.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via