NEW DELHI: Essence, a global data and measurement-driven media agency which is part of GroupM, on Thursday announced the appointment of Sonali Malaviya as the agency’s managing director for India. She will be responsible for leading the agency's business growth in the market.

She takes over the role from Anand Chakravarthy who has moved on from the agency to pursue new opportunities.

Based out of Delhi, Malaviya will report to Essence APAC chief executive, T. Gangadhar and GroupM South Asia chief executive, Prasanth Kumar.

She will also join Essence’s APAC leadership team and GroupM India’s executive committee as part of her role.

“Sonali comes with rich experience in management, marketing and media across industries and markets, as well as a deep understanding of Essence’s business, work, people and culture. India continues to be a priority for Essence in APAC and globally, and with Sonali at the helm, I am very excited about our next phase of growth and development," said Gangadhar. “We would also like to thank Anand for his efforts in helping to establish our business in India over the last three years."

Having joined Essence in 2018, Malaviya most recently led the agency’s Google business in India and Southeast Asia as senior vice president, client services.

Previously, she served as chief operating officer at Colorbar Cosmetics and country marketing lead at Twitter in India. With over 20 years of industry experience, she has also held senior roles at Mindshare, PHD, Roy Morgan Research and MediaCom across India, United Arab Emirates and Australia.

“I am looking forward to partnering with our highly talented teams and leveraging our industry-leading capabilities to help even more brands in India achieve data-driven growth and transformation, as well as valuable connections with consumers," said Malaviya.

Essence’s entered India in 2016, the agency has expanded to three offices across Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai. It's portfolio of clients includes Airtel, Britannia, Flipkart, Games24x7, Google, Honda motorcycles and scooters, Livspace, Melorra, Purplle, Vedantu, Wakefit and Zee5.

