Growth at all costs mindset has changed now: Harshil Mathur

Startup funding has been definitely impacted. That isn’t just due to the business uncertainty around covid, but also the new FDI (foreign direct investment) regulations, which is expected to reduce investments in the Indian startup ecosystem even further. Overall, it is a bad time to even raise funds since valuations of private markets and startups have dipped. As valuations drop, there will be significant uptake in mergers and acquisitions, with consolidation on the charts. We are also evaluating to acquire some companies, which might be fundamentally good, but are caught in the wrong economic cycle.